BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's statewide public school board, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, has started its search for a new education superintendent. 

The long-time occupant of the job, John White, announced last week that he's leaving in mid-March. 

The board hires the superintendent. Its members took their oath of office for the new term Thursday, and then agreed to form a four-member panel that will nominate candidates for superintendent, recommend minimum qualifications and outline a process for decision-making. 

Louisiana's education superintendent oversees and sets policies governing more than 700,000 public school students across the state. White has been in the position since 2012.

More Stories: 

RELATED: Pelicans beat Jazz after controversial foul sends game to OT

RELATED: Dr. John goes to the pearly gates of Jackson Square in new Jazz Fest poster

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 18, 2019