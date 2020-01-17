BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's statewide public school board, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, has started its search for a new education superintendent.

The long-time occupant of the job, John White, announced last week that he's leaving in mid-March.

The board hires the superintendent. Its members took their oath of office for the new term Thursday, and then agreed to form a four-member panel that will nominate candidates for superintendent, recommend minimum qualifications and outline a process for decision-making.

Louisiana's education superintendent oversees and sets policies governing more than 700,000 public school students across the state. White has been in the position since 2012.

