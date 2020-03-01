BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards has named his three appointees to Louisiana's top public school board for the upcoming term.

He's keeping two picks from his first four years in office and replacing the third on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The Democratic governor announced Thursday that Doris Voitier and Thomas Roque will remain on the board. Voitier is superintendent of St. Bernard Parish public schools, while Roque is superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Alexandria.

Edwards is replacing Grambling State University professor Lurie Thomason Jr. with Louisiana State University professor Belinda Davis.

Edwards' spokeswoman says Thomason resigned from the education board last month, citing health concerns.

