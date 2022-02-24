Louisiana principal accused of stealing money from school

Sanders was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

BALDWIN, La. — BALDWIN, La. (AP) — A south Louisiana principal is free on bond following his arrest for allegedly stealing money from his high school, authorities said.

Donald Joseph Sanders III, 42, of Franklin, was arrested Thursday on a charge of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 from West St. Mary High School, WAFB-TV reported.

Sanders was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said. He was released after posting $1,500 bond, records show. It was unknown if Sanders has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.