Louisiana principal accused of stealing money from school

Sanders was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Donald Joseph Sanders III, 42, of Franklin, was arrested Thursday on a charge of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 from West St. Mary High School, WAFB-TV reported.

Sanders was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said. He was released after posting $1,500 bond, records show. It was unknown if Sanders has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

St. Mary Parish Schools Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said Sanders has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of an investigation. Ashley Clark, the school’s assistant principal, will assume the position of “acting” principal , she said.

