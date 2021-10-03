Louisiana school board asks lawmakers for larger K-12 boost

It serves as the starting point for negotiations with the Legislature. The proposal would give $40 million more to school districts for discretionary use.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s top school board is readying to send state lawmakers a nearly $4 billion public school financing proposal that would double the spending increase sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The K-12 school funding formula set to receive final passage Wednesday from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education would boost spending more than $80 million next school year.

It serves as the starting point for negotiations with the Legislature. The proposal would give $40 million more to school districts for discretionary use.

The other $40 million would cover raises of $400 for teachers and $200 for support staff. Edwards recommended only the $40 million for pay raises.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.