Education

Louisiana school board asks lawmakers for larger K-12 boost

It serves as the starting point for negotiations with the Legislature. The proposal would give $40 million more to school districts for discretionary use.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s top school board is readying to send state lawmakers a nearly $4 billion public school financing proposal that would double the spending increase sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards. 

The K-12 school funding formula set to receive final passage Wednesday from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education would boost spending more than $80 million next school year. 

The other $40 million would cover raises of $400 for teachers and $200 for support staff. Edwards recommended only the $40 million for pay raises.

