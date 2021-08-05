Louisiana standardized test scores drop during pandemic

High school students achieving mastery fell from 37% two years ago to 32%.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s public school student performance on key standardized tests plunged in the last school year.

The LEAP 2025 state education data was released Wednesday.

The exams measure what students know in math, English, science and social studies. Students in grades 3 through 12 took the tests in the spring after the tests were canceled a year earlier.

The Advocate reports the state’s goal is for students to reach the fourth-highest achievement level, called mastery. The number of students reaching that level or above in grades 3 through 8 fell to 29%, down from 34% two years ago.

High school students achieving mastery fell from 37% two years ago to 32%.

