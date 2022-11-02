A missing part of the classroom: The teacher

“There are so many problems with education. COVID just magnified all of them. COVID maybe pushed people to retire,”

We are hearing about a massive teacher shortage nationwide, and teachers are feeling it too. About 55 percent of educators now indicate they are ready to leave the profession earlier than planned, according to a National Education Association survey conducted last year. Some teachers blame burnout caused by a shortage of teachers.

There’s an essential part of the classroom that is missing: It’s our teachers.

In Crisis : Districts struggle to fill vacancies.

“Our education system is in crisis,” said Celeste Muller, a 5th-grade teacher in St. Tammany Parish.

Muller has a background in business, but 15 years ago she decided to follow her dream of teaching.

“I always felt a calling to teach and help others, and lead,” Muller said.

When she started teaching in St. Tammany Parish, she had what many considered a plum job teaching in one of Louisiana’s most successful districts.

“When I came in 2022 to transfer fair, I was coming from out of state. It was 300 people for 10 jobs. Talk about competition,” said Brant Osborn, president of St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and School Employees.

But now, times have changed. Osborn says the competition just isn’t the same. The district that was so desirable for teachers now finds itself short-staffed.

“We’re experiencing a tremendous shortage in all of our personnel, but amazingly teachers,” St. Tammany Parish Schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia said.

Jabbia says there are currently 92 teaching vacancies, and that number does not include any teachers that announce retirements in May.

New Orleans and Jefferson Parish public schools are also struggling with the shortage. NOLA Public Schools is partnering with recruitment organizations like Teach for America to help overcome the barrier. Jefferson Parish, who had 143 teacher vacancies as of last week, says it is applying for an in-house teacher certification program.

“We are seeing numbers we haven’t seen before,” Jabbia said. “There’s a lot of employees who, given the opportunity to retire if they are of age or of years, they are taking advantage of that right now because there is a lot of pressure.”