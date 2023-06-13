Louisiana teachers react to no pay raises

Legislators will go back to the drawing board next year and decide if a raise and the stipends from this year will remain in place.

NEW ORLEANS — Despite efforts from education advocates legislators did decide not to offer teachers across the state raises. Instead, lawmakers and The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education settled on stipends for teachers and school employees. The one-time stipends will be $2000 for teachers while support staff get $1000.

The president of the United Teachers of New Orleans Dave Cash said, "We feel unappreciated, we feel like they don't, that the politicians in Baton Rouge don't understand that, that even the $2,000 they're giving us for a raise and $1,000 for a school support staff, even that you know, it doesn't come out very much when you divide it up to you know all your paychecks."

According to the Louisiana Federation for Teachers, over 300,000 emails and over 270,000 letters were given to lawmakers, in support of a teacher pay raise.

Countless teachers and other advocates spoke before various legislative committees in support of too. Some lawmakers in support of the stipends say it was in the best interest of everyone so the state could focus on paying off debts.

With the state deciding not to increase wages for teachers Cash said, "It doesn't bring us anywhere close to being where we need to be in terms of the Southern Regional average so is really disappointing. It's especially disappointing to see states like Mississippi and Alabama and Texas all around us."

This is complicated further according to Cash by the uncertainty surrounding a string of LGBTQ legislation that will have a direct impact on what teachers can and cannot say in the classroom.

"Members of our Union feel like teachers should have a voice, right? We believe it for our students too. When someone tells you what their preferred pronouns are, you know, it's a moment of vulnerability for them, you know, they're asking you to see them in a way that maybe other people haven't seen them. It really makes us angry, you know, that somebody will tell us how we can and can't care for the young people," Cash said.

The ongoing teacher shortage is also a concern. Cash says legislation that encroaches on teachers in the learning environment and a lack of pay increase is a double whammy that could have further impacts on the profession.

"We don't have enough teachers and things like this don't make it easier for us to convince people that this is the path they should follow. So, we you know, we wish that we could say become be a teacher you'll be loved and supported, and you'll be able to like love and support your students, but it's hard to say that to people, honestly," Cash said.

"Hopefully next year is legislature can make it permanent. I mean but what is the likelihood that they're going to make this one permanent and then add another one on top of it next year. I mean, that seems hopeful but overly optimistic I guess it depends on who our next governor is and what our next legislature looks like," Cash said.