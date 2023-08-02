Louisiana LEAP test scores show some improvement

“I’m pleased to see an academic rise in Louisiana for the second straight year..,"State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Education released LEAP results for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday.

Overall more students scored in the highest category, "mastery," this year. Elementary students in the state greatly improved.

“I’m pleased to see an academic rise in Louisiana for the second straight year — a true testament to the hard work taking place in Louisiana classrooms every single day. While I am encouraged, we must remain committed to the implementation of needed practice and policy shifts as too many students remain below proficiency,” State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said.

Three-quarters of school systems in Louisana improved their scores from last year, but the number of students who fail the tests has barely gone down. It dropped from fourteen to thirteen percent for the math tests.

The percentage who failed English, science, and social studies stayed the same.

Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Orleans, and St. John Parish improved, while St. Charles and Jefferson Parish scores declined by one point. St. Bernard Parish showed no change. All were still below their pre-COVID scores.

To see the full results for the 2022-23 school year, click here.