x
Louisiana's high school graduation rate dipped in 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s public high school graduation rate has dropped only a year after state leaders celebrated the state reaching a milestone. 

The Advocate reports the senior class of 2019 had a graduation rate of 80.1%, down from 81.4% a year earlier.

That's according to data released from the state Department of Education.

There is a bright spot, however. The number of students who graduated on time in 2019 created a state record. 

More than 42,600 students graduated on time, up from about 40,000 students the year before. It’s unclear why the high school graduation rate fell.

