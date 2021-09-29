LSU freshman class: record size, diversity, accomplishment

A news release sent Tuesday says it's the first class of at least 7,000 students, with 7,038. That's nearly 350 above the record set last fall.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University says its incoming freshman class has set records for size, diversity and accomplishment.

A news release sent Tuesday says it's the first class of at least 7,000 students, with 7,038. That's nearly 350 above the record set last fall.

The students also have a grade-point average high of 3.54, up from nearly 3.5 last year, with an average ACT score of around 26. Last year's composite ACT score was 25.4.

Even as freshman enrollment rose, so did the percentages of Black and Hispanic students.