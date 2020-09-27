LSU sees record enrollment despite the coronavirus pandemic

Students are taking classes through a mix of online and in-person instruction this semester because of the coronavirus outbreak.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The coronavirus pandemic apparently hasn't slowed down student interest in Louisiana State University.

LSU says its enrollment has reached an all-time high for the fall semester, with more than 34,000 students taking courses through the Baton Rouge campus.

Its freshman class also has broken records for the third-straight year. The nearly 6,700 freshmen enrolled in the university exceeds last year’s record of more than 6,100 students.

The university says students who identify with a minority group make up more than 30% of the freshmen class.

