LSU suspends fraternity after hazing-related hospitalization, report says

The reported hazing took place Sept. 13 and was reported to police the next day. LSU police opened an investigation shortly after.

BATON ROUGE, La. — An LSU fraternity has been suspended in the wake of a hazing incident that landed a student in the hospital, according to a report from the Advocate.

According to the newspaper, LSU officials informed the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity Tuesday that the fraternity was being suspended while the university investigates "potential violations of the LSU code of conduct."

The letter cited by the Advocate was from LSU's Associate Dean of Students, Jonathan Sanders, and established that the fraternity would not be allowed to host or participate in social activities or conduct meetings while under suspension, and mandated that newly initiated members could not have contact with established members of the organization.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III compared the incident to the 2017 death of LSU freshman Max Gruver, who died after a night of coerced drinking at his new fraternity house.

"This case looks unbelievably similar to the Gruver case. There are a lot of parallels, with one exception: Everyone who has been questioned so far is cooperating with the investigation," Moore told the newspaper. "We simply want to know what happened in order to take the appropriate actions."

