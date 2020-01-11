New Orleans , JP public schools closed Monday by Hurricane Zeta power outages

Across Southeast Louisiana, more than 100,000 people remain without power, four days after Zeta brought 100+ mph winds to coastal and metro parishes.

NEW ORLEANS — Public schools in Orleans and Jefferson parishes will be closed Monday because of ongoing power issues caused by Hurricane Zeta, which struck Southeast Louisiana last week and cut electricity to more than half a million people.

NOLA-PS, the governing body for public schools in New Orleans, announced Sunday that all distance learning and in-person classes would be canceled because of a lack of refrigeration for food, plus unstable internet and phone service for educators and students.

The reopening of Catholic Schools in New Orleans will vary. School leaders are asking parents to check their child's school website for specific information about a reopening date.

All food services provided by the schools has been canceled as well.

The district said they would provide an update Monday on the status of classes for the coming week.

The school closures in Jefferson Parish will extend to Tuesday, Nov. 3 because it is election day, a school holiday. The parish school district said in an email that the majority of schools were spared from major damage, but that there were still issues that needed to be addressed before classes could start again.

Those issues echo the ones cited by NOLA-PS: food, electricity and internet access.

Jefferson Parish officials hope to reopen schools by Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Across Southeast Louisiana, more than 100,000 people remain without power, four days after Zeta brought 100+ mph winds to coastal and metro parishes.

It could take up to 10 days for the hardest-hit areas to get power back, according to Entergy.

St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory School will reopen on Monday but will close Tuesday for the presidential election. Wednesday, November 4, all classes will be virtual due to the school being used as a precinct.

