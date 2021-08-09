Timeline in place for New Orleans students to return to class, but uncertainty remains in other parishes

NOLA Public Schools plans to start bringing kids back into the classroom on September 15, but the timeline is less clear for other local parishes.

NEW ORLEANS — Many parents are wondering: when will my children go back to school?

Hurricane Ida has forced about 250,000 children across the state to remain away from the classroom, as the recovery from the storm continues. A timeline has been set for New Orleans students, but not in other parishes.

NOLA Public Schools announced Tuesday it will start welcoming kids back starting September 15 through September 22. But that's dependent on the return of electricity, teachers, staff, and bus drivers, among other essentials.

State Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said reopening schools is a priority, but also a challenge.

Schools in more heavily affected parishes like Jefferson, Lafourche, and Terrebonne have less clear timelines for reopening.

In the midst of a pandemic — and now hurricane recovery — educators in Louisiana must consider the physical health of students but also the physical condition of their schools.

According to New Orleans Public Schools, 22 of the 88 schools in the system sustained damage. Power has been restored to 50 percent of the schools.

Orleans public schools have been shut down since August 27 due to Ida and the subsequent power outages. The system has spent most of the past year and a half with virtual learning and hybrid learning during the COVID pandemic.

Schools will likely have to add days to the calendar due to the Ida absences.

School officials also said that as schools begin to reopen, they are urging students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to class.