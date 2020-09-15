New Orleans public schools will start virtual classes Wednesday

If New Orleans’ COVID-19 numbers continue to improve, middle school and high school students will be able to return to the classroom in mid-October.

NEW ORLEANS — Public schools in New Orleans will begin distance learning classes Wednesday, two days after they were initially scheduled to begin.

The announcement comes after Hurricane Sally forced the district to shut down plans to return to classes on Sept. 14.

In-person classes for students in Pre-K to 4th grade, which were also scheduled for Sept. 14, have been pushed back, and it is unclear exactly when they will start. Some schools could bring students to the classroom as early as Thursday.

Schools have been given a two-week window in allowing young students to return. Students will still have the option to continue distance learning if they choose to do so.

The distance learning/in-person plan was established because of improving COVID-19 numbers in the city and much of Louisiana.

