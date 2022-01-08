New Orleans to reactivate school zone cameras this week

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced that they will reactivate the school zone speed cameras on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 a.m. as some students begin returning to school this week
School zone hours are between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m and 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. The speed limit during those times is 20 miles per hour.
Officials also want to remind drivers not to use their cell phones and to stop for children crossing the street.
Higher speeds contribute to crashes in a number of ways:
- Crashes at higher speeds create more force and are therefore more likely to be fatal
- Drivers traveling at higher speeds have a narrower field of vision
- Drivers traveling at higher speeds travel further before they can react
- Vehicles traveling at higher speeds have longer stop times
