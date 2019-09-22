NEW ORLEANS — A university museum in New Orleans has received more than $216,000 to help inventory and digitize its collections.

Director Mónica Ramírez-Montagut says the grant will help Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University get unique Southern cultural assets online.

RELATED: The nation's oldest WWII veteran is a New Orleanian

The grant's among 130 announced this month by The Institute of Museum and Library Services. They add up to $21.7 million. The institute says museums are providing $27.6 million in non-federal matching funds.

Museum spokeswoman Miriam Taylor says the museum's match is nearly $231,000. She says it can now hire full-time staff to inventory and digitize the collection.

RELATED: Scientists say monster penguin once swam New Zealand oceans

Taylor says 2,000 of the museum's 8,000 objects are online, but some don't have images.

Ramirez-Montagut says the Newcomb Art Museum wants all of its permanent collections accessible online.