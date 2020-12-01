LOUISIANA, USA — Faculty and students at a Louisiana university are growing plants that thrive in tough coastal conditions to help restore the coast. 

Nicholls State University biology chair Quenton Fontenot tells The Daily Comet that it's a long-term investment in producing seeds for the future. 

He says past restoration projects used plants that came from other environments — and even though they were the same species, they didn't survive. 

One plant being grown at Nicholls Farm is the sand live oak, which is more salt- and drought-tolerant than the live oaks common across much of the South.  

More Stories: 

RELATED: Baton Rouge Zoo seeking nominations to name its new giraffe

RELATED: Louisiana inauguration overshadowed by football championship

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 18, 2019