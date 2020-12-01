LOUISIANA, USA — Faculty and students at a Louisiana university are growing plants that thrive in tough coastal conditions to help restore the coast.

Nicholls State University biology chair Quenton Fontenot tells The Daily Comet that it's a long-term investment in producing seeds for the future.

He says past restoration projects used plants that came from other environments — and even though they were the same species, they didn't survive.

One plant being grown at Nicholls Farm is the sand live oak, which is more salt- and drought-tolerant than the live oaks common across much of the South.

