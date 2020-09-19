Louisiana university sets enrollment record despite pandemic

In addition, 74.6% percent of last year's freshmen are back as sophomores, up from 68.8% last year.

NATCHITOCHES, La. — A 136-year-old Louisiana university has set an enrollment record in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Northwestern State University President Chris Maggio tells The Times of Shreveport that the record “is remarkable and especially gratifying in the midst of the global pandemic.”

The fall enrollment of 10,572 is up 7.7 percent over last fall. A news relesae says freshman enrollment has grown by 31% the past three years.

