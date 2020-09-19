x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Education

Louisiana university sets enrollment record despite pandemic

In addition, 74.6% percent of last year's freshmen are back as sophomores, up from 68.8% last year.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NATCHITOCHES, La. — A 136-year-old Louisiana university has set an enrollment record in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Northwestern State University President Chris Maggio tells The Times of Shreveport that the record “is remarkable and especially gratifying in the midst of the global pandemic.” 

The fall enrollment of 10,572 is up 7.7 percent over last fall. A news relesae says freshman enrollment has grown by 31% the past three years.

In addition, 74.6% percent of last year's freshmen are back as sophomores, up from 68.8% last year.

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020