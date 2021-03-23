Parish-by-parish list of school changes

Severe weather is expected across much of Southeast Louisiana over the next several days.

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across much of Southeast Louisiana through Thursday.

Because of the risk of flooding, power outages and other complications, schools in the area have transitioned to online classes until the weather clears up.

Orleans

UNO - All classes after 1 p.m. will be taught remotely on Tuesday. School officials will assess the situation for Wednesday and Thursday and adjust schedules accordingly.

Delgado - All classes after 3 p.m. Tuesday will be remote through the end of the day. Announcements will come out if further change is needed due to weather on Wednesday or Thursday.

**FLASH FLOOD WATCH from 8 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday night**

We're watching for a heavy rain threat Tuesday through Thursday as a front stalls near us and moisture pumps in from the Gulf. It won't rain the whole time, but there will be rounds of rain with breaks.

The rain first arrives Tuesday by roughly 11 a.m., and downpours will likely increase in the afternoon. Models indicate the heavy storms could continue through early evening before subsiding some by about 7 p.m.

We may have a lull in the rain past of the overnight before another wave arrives on Wednesday. Each of these surges of rain could bring a few inches at a time, so we'll have to watch for street flooding and flash flooding.

We're at a low-end 'marginal' risk of a few severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats.

