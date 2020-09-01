NEW ORLEANS — NOLA Public Schools announced a new, harsher stance on the verification of school bus operators within the school system after being pressed by the city to toughen up on schools using buses that have not passed inspection.

Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. said in a newsletter post to parents that he has asked every school to immediately verify with its school bus contractor that their buses and drivers meet the city's inspection standards.

"It is unacceptable that some buses transporting students have yet to pass the city’s new inspection process," Lewis said. "This practice is going to end."

If the bus companies aren't up to regulation, Lewis said, schools will be required to submit a corrective action plan by Feb. 13.

He cited unspecified "increased accountability actions" for schools that do not comply by the deadline.

New Orleans city leaders have mandated a range of measures, from safety inspections to background checks, but the officials in charge of the inspection process have been frustrated by the lack of initiative by schools and the district.

City Safety and Permits Director Zach Smith said the city can cite buses and drivers for violations, but pulling buses off the road is difficult without disrupting children's education. What's more, he can only deny drivers permits if they have been convicted of certain violent crimes, drug felonies or impaired driving within the past five years.

Smith said he welcomed the help from NOLA Public Schools and hoped it would lead to 100 percent compliance with new city ordinances by the end of February.

The lack of teeth in the inspection process has allowed problems to persist, even after the city did everything in its power to crack down. For example, the city refused permits for some drivers for Hammond's Transportation because they had criminal convictions in the last five years, but two of them were later caught driving for the company anyway. One of those drivers, Chad Rodney, was driving a bus that hadn't passed inspection when it overturned on the Interstate-10 High Rise last month, sending 15 kids to the hospital.

Also, the city wasn't able to prevent operators who were forced to shut down because of fraudulent insurance documents to pop back up under a different company.

In the most recent instance, Smith said he can do nothing to prevent the former officials of bus company Scholars First from being involved with a new company contracted with two New Orleans schools, EMS Transportation, even after an Eyewitness News investigation led to the former company's shuttering.

RELATED: Disgraced school bus operators pop up with new company

Lewis said he planned to form a working group to identify "long-term solutions" for bus safety by the end of January.

More Stories:

RELATED: Backpacks, coolers, selfie sticks among items banned for Championship game fans

RELATED: Taken for a Ride - A David Hammer investigation

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.