Southern University Shreveport chancellor to resign

SHREVEPORT, La. — The chancellor of Southern University Shreveport is resigning, effective Dec. 31. Chancellor Rodney Ellis has served in the post since 2016.

Southern University System President Ray L. Belton said in a news release Monday that Ellis asked to take personal leave until his resignation date to focus on family matters.

Belton says Ellis has left an indelible footprint at the school and they're grateful for his service.

Vladimir Alexander Appeaning, who is the current vice president for strategic planning, will serve as interim chancellor, effective immediately.

