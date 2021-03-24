St. James Schools making cuts after Shell refinery closes

The cuts come after the closure of the Shell Convent Refinery, which resulted in a "significant loss in funding" for the school district.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — The St. James Parish School System is preparing to make "substantial cuts" to its budget after the closure of the Shell Convent Refinery.

According to a statement from St. James schools, the school system will have to reduce their teaching staff by 30, cut academic programs, reduce the academic calendar by two days, eliminate voluntary professional development days and cut two positions in the central office.

There will also be cuts to the athletic programs as well as the maintenance and operations department budgets, according to the school district.

The cuts come after the closure of the Shell Convent Refinery, which resulted in a "significant loss in funding" for the school district.

Shell announced the refinery would close in 2020, taking 657 refinery jobs with it.