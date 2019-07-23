NEW ORLEANS — As kids get ready to return to school, so do teachers. Many Louisiana teachers will head back to the classroom with a raise this year.

State lawmakers approved that raise last month, but according to a list by Education Week, Louisiana is still near the bottom of the country when it comes to average teacher salary.

Teachers In Louisiana make about $11,000 dollars less than the national average.

In St. Tammany Parish, the school district is working to change this. It recently decided its teachers deserved more than the raise approved by the state.

It was a big deal when the state gave a $1,000 pay raise to Louisiana teachers. Gov. John Bel Edwards made a point to mention it in one of his ads for his reelection campaign.

Politics aside, unions for teachers say the pay raises were long overdue. St. Tammany parish teachers are no exception. The school district tried to increase pay in small steps in previous years, but now finds that it has additional money to match the state's pay raise. This means St. Tammany teachers will see an extra $2,000 in their annual base pay. Support staff will see an annual bump of $1,200.

The district could've spent its additional money in any way it saw fit, but the school superintendent says if the goal is to educate children, the priority must be on teachers.

“At the end of the day the most important position in the school system is the teacher in the classroom. When you shut the door, it's the teacher in the classroom that's going to make the difference for each and every child in our school system," said St. Tammany School Superintendent Trey Folse.

Teachers in St. Tammany will also get a $500 stipend if they rate “highly effective” on their performance rating this year. The district will spend more than $11.4 million on the pay raises.

Of course, not every school district has the same financial situation St. Tammany Parish does. However, it does show that employers can go the extra step to tell their workers they're appreciated.