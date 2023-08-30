School strike in Washington Parish enters second day as some parents and students join picket line

The district canceled classes Tuesday because of the strike, but they were back in session Wednesday, even though the strike continued.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Instead of taking her son to class at Franklinton Junior High School Wednesday, Jessica Segesman took him to the picket line.

“We are here today to show support for our teachers and our bus drivers and all faculty,” said Segesman.

Her kids weren’t the only ones out waving signs outside the Washington Parish School System’s Central Office. Several parents and students joined school employees who are demanding better pay from the district.

“Our children, they need them. They need all of these people,” said Segesman.

“Parents need to support us. We cannot keep going if the parents don’t support us,” said 18-year bus driver Regina Baillio.

Now in a second day of striking, Baillio says it’s time for the district to stop giving raises to the central office and focus on employees.

“We know there’s money. We know people got raises this year. The last three years they got raises,” said Baillio.

The district canceled classes Tuesday because of the strike, but they were back in session Wednesday, even though the strike continued

“Our central office is out at all ten of the schools working to help make sure the needs are met in the classrooms and in the schools to help the administrators,” said Superintendent Frances Varnado.

Varnado says 82% of the student population showed up for class on Wednesday. Sixteen of the 347 teachers were absent and so were 25 of the district’s 65 bus drivers.

“Several parents had to step in and help us out today and we’re very grateful to them for bus routes that did not run but we were able to get our students back in school and we’re very thankful for that,” said Varnado.

Like other parents, Segesman worries about what happens if there’s no agreement.

“It does concern me because we all have questions. What does this mean for our children’s education, but in the same sentence these teachers need it,” said Segesman.

Baillio hopes an emergency school board meeting set for Thursday night will help bridge a divide decades in the making.

“Hopefully the line of communication will stay open between us and the school board and that we can resolve this,” said Baillio.

A resolution workers say needs to happen now because they’re prepared to keep striking.

That emergency school board meeting is happening tomorrow night at the Franklinton Primary School auditorium. It begins at 6 o’clock.