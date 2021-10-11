Tangipahoa schools go virtual Friday due to staff shortage

School employees are being asked to report to work and assign students the materials needed for Friday.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish School System announced Thursday afternoon that classes will be held virtually Friday, Nov. 19 after they received a high number of requests for leave ahead of the Thanksgiving week holiday.

In a Facebook post, officials listed the reasons for the change:

High number of employees request leave

Projected absences

Shortage of substitutes to cover classes and other duties

School employees are being asked to report to work and assign students the materials needed for Friday.

The Tangipahoa Parish School System said they are working to adjust school board policy on employee leave before major holidays as well as preventative measures to make sure the incident doesn't happen again. They said their main priority is the safety of students and the staff shortages put the students at risk.