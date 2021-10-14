Terrebonne Parish teachers surprised with replacement supplies after Ida's devastation

Organizers said this won't be the last drop off, and more will be surprised in the upcoming weeks.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — In Terrebonne Parish, the community gave back to help teachers replenish supplies and educational items destroyed by Hurricane Ida.

The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence surprised 31 teachers in 3 different schools with $25,200 to spend in their classrooms.

Among the schools chosen were Acadian Elementary, Bourg Elementary and Bayou Black.

The classrooms were sponsored by the Bayou Community Foundation, with help from local businesses. For more information about sponsoring a classroom email ashlee@tfae.org.

