Thousands of Louisiana students out of school after Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. — About 70,000 students across southeast Louisiana remain out of school because of Hurricane Ida’s destruction to classroom buildings a month ago.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley gave lawmakers that estimate Tuesday. That’s nearly 1 in 10 of Louisiana’s K-12 students who remain idled by the Category 4 storm.

Most of the students are in Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson and St. Charles parishes.

More than 300,000 students were forced out of school immediately after Ida, though many have returned to class as power and water were restored across the region.

But in the hardest-hit areas, Ida flooded schools, ripped off classroom roofs and blew out parts of buildings.

