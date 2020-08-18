Tips to help get children to wear their masks (and keep them on)

Wearing a mask in Louisiana isn't just important, it's required for anyone two years old and up

NEW ORLEANS — Wearing a mask in Louisiana isn't just important, it's required for anyone 2 years or older. The concept though can be intimidating for kids, since many may still not understand why they're being asked to wear one.

For kids, masking up can be both scary and confusing.

"He wears it everyday on the bus, he wears it throughout school the whole day," said Angelina Vicknair with New Orleans Moms Blog.

Vicknair has a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old. She admits there was a bit of a learning curve to wearing a mask, but that both her boys have gotten more comfortable with them.

"So just like school supplies, I let them pick the designs and colors and things like that so my children are more apt to wear them," she said.

It's one of the many tips Natasha Richardson, Vice President of Academic Affiliations and Community Programs at Children's Hospital/LCMC, encourages. That letting children get creative, can help ease their fears.

"Usually when masks are being worn it's in a hospital setting," Richardson said. "So my opinion is that kids equate wearing masks with something is wrong this isn't something I want to do."

Allowing kids to decorate, help make or choose their mask has benefits. Richardson also says it's important parents talk to them about it and set a good example.

"It's important to try to understand that kids learn by play and mimicking," Richardson said. "And so as adults, it's a good idea for us to make sure we're wearing our masks appropriately."

For Vicknair, she's been amazed at how well her boys have adapted.

"Kids are really resilient and you'll be surprised how well they'll adapt to their changing surroundings," Vicknair said.

Which is why she stresses the importance of having fun with it. That way children can see the benefits of masks, instead of being frightened by them.