Tulane to meet full financial need for incoming Louisiana freshmen from low and middle-income families

The income threshold for the program is $100,000 in adjusted gross income.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane says it will meet the "full financial need without loans" for Louisiana high school students from low and middle-income families who are admitted to the school as first-time, full-time freshmen starting with next year's incoming class.

“Louisiana Promise is a commitment to our state and community to make higher education more accessible,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said. “If a Louisiana student’s dream is to come to Tulane, we don’t want financial concerns to be a barrier for them to become a part of the Tulane family. These programs will help keep the state’s best and brightest students in Louisiana.”

Full financial need does not necessarily mean a full, free ride, rather it traditionally means that families would only be expected to pay the amount the FAFSA form determines they can contribute to their education based on income.

Families normally fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by listing their adjusted gross income, assets and obligations and a formula determines how much money the family can afford to pay toward a college education.

The costs families are expected to meet can be as low as $0, depending on income.

Tulane says it will waive all of the costs above that amount and that students will not need to take out loans to make up the difference.

Tulane said that about 11 percent of its undergraduate students come from Louisiana and the program is an effort to increase that number.

"I want to applaud Tulane University for its launch of the Louisiana Promise program, which will create pathways for Louisiana high school students to attend Tulane," said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "This builds upon their investment that I have the honor of committing to through the Mayoral Scholarship program."

Applicants eligible for consideration of the Louisiana Promise No Loan Assistance Scholarship funding will meet the following criteria:

Have been admitted as a first-time, full-time freshman for a Fall semester (beginning in Fall 2021)

Qualify for Tulane need-based Scholarship by April 15

Have family federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 per year for the calendar year associated with prevailing financial aid applications

Have primary residence within the State of Louisiana

Have graduated or will graduate from a Louisiana high school