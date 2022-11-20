UNO canceling classes, closing campus due to possible threat

UNO President John Nicklow said he does not believe that there is an imminent threat to campus

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans says they will be canceling classes and closing campus on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat.

UNO President John Nicklow said he does not believe that there is an imminent threat to campus and he's making the decision out of an abundance of caution

Nicklow said in a statement, "Unfortunately, I am unable to share additional details about the suspect or the circumstances at this point because this is an ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our faculty, staff, and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised. I will have another update to provide to you soon, including our plans for Tuesday, November 22."

The school's Department of Public Security has been investigating this weekend with its law enforcement partners.

Only essential personnel should report to work and all campus events are canceled.

If you see or hear anything suspicious on campus, please call UNO’s Department of Public Safety at (504) 280-6666 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

