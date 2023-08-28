Washington Parish School System cancels classes for all students on Tuesday, Aug. 29

The Washington Parish School System took to social media to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, school will be cancelled on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for students.

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish School System took to social media to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, school will be cancelled on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for all students.

According to the post, all public school employees must still report to work at their normal time.

Another post making the rounds on social media earlier in the day regarded a meeting concerning pay raises for teachers in the parish to be held at the Washington Parish Fairgrounds at 5:30 Monday night.

According to that post, not affiliated with WPSS, employees have not received a pay raise since 1978. The post states the school board approved the budget for 2024 last Thursday.

A raise for central officers was approved, but apparently not for teachers, custodians, secretaries, aides, lunch room workers, bus drivers, etc.

No word if the cancellation and the meeting on pay raises are connected.