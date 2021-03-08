What happens if your child is exposed to COVID-19 at school?

School districts are once again having to adjust guidelines for welcoming students back to campus.

NEW ORLEANS — With Louisiana now in a fourth surge, local school officials are doing what they can to prepare for all the "what if's" it could bring the upcoming school year.

The latest change: Masks.

Public schools are now following the state's mandate requiring all students, faculty and staff to mask up when inside.

So what does this mean if your child were to test positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with a someone who has? In some cases, it depends if the person is vaccinated or not. Here's the breakdown:

No matter what, if a person tests positive, they'll be required to quarantine until they have recovered and are symptom free. Once the school is notified of the case, contact tracing will begin and those who were considered to be in close contact with the patient (within 3-6 feet for at least 15 minutes) will be advised.

In Jefferson and St. Tammany Public schools, students considered "close contacts" will not need to quarantine if they and the covid-positive person wore a mask and were socially distanced.

In Tangipahoa, if a vaccinated employee or student was exposed, quarantining will only be mandated if symptomatic. And in Orleans Parish, students and staff will only isolate if they're not fully vaccinated and they are showing symptoms.

Each school district has specific plans outlined online:

For St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, click here or here. You can also learn about returning guidelines here.

For Jefferson Parish Public Schools, click here.

For Orleans Parish Public Schools, click here.