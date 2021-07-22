Xavier University will require masks on campus for fall semester

The news comes a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an indoor mask advisory for the city — an initial rollback into restrictions seen during previous spikes.

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University will require masks on its New Orleans campus both indoors and outside, school officials announced Thursday.

The news comes a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an indoor mask advisory for the city — an initial rollback into restrictions seen during previous COVID-19 spikes.

New Orleans has one of the highest vaccination rates in Louisiana, but the rest of the state is lagging behind, with fewer than 40% of eligible people statewide having received at least one dose.

City health officials worry that unvaccinated people from outside the parish could bring in more cases of the highly contagious delta variant, which appears to be more easily transmittable to children.

Currently, those under 12 are ineligible for any COVID-19 vaccines.

It comes as officials work to figure out how to bring students back to campus safely. On Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended every person older than two wear a mask in school (whether vaccinated or not).

The Delta variant is more contagious and has become the dominant strain in the U.S. So what's your risk if you are fully vaccinated?

“If you're fully vaccinated, you have very, very high protection against even the Delta variant in terms of hospitalization and death,” said Tulane Vaccinologist Dr. Lisa Morici.

“The vaccines will probably be a bit less protective than they were against the previous strains, but that's OK — as long as we get enough people vaccinated,” said Dr. David Mushatt, Chief of Adult Infectious Diseases at Tulane School of Medicine.

So people vaccinated against COVID-19 could still be infected with the Delta variant, but they're more likely to have a milder case.

