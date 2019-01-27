NEW ORLEANS — An elderly man died in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Gentilly, the New Orleans Fire Department says.

The house fire occurred Saturday, Jan. 26, around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Touro Street. Firefighters arrived to the scene to fine a one-story, shotgun double with heavy black smoke and fire coming from the back of one side of the double home.

Firefighters attempted to open the security bars on the front door of the home while another crew of firefighters entered through the back of the home and began conducting a search while also working to extinguish the fire.

During the search, the remains of an elderly man were found near the front of the home, the fire department says. The man’s identity has not been released from officials at this time.

The other side of the double home was vacant at the time of the fire, the fire department says.

The fire was brought under control at 7:18 p.m. The fire is currently under investigation.