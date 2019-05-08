Blane Salamoni, the former police officer who shot and killed Alton Sterling in 2016, is accused of obstructing first responders from saving the life of a 17-year-old who was shot two years earlier.

Sterling family attorneys released documents on Monday showing an EMS complaint accusing Salamoni of trying to delay paramedics response to a shooting by reporting the victim as “DOA,” or Dead on Arrival.

RELATED: Officer who killed Alton Sterling happy he can resign, not fired

However, when EMTs arrived on the scene they found the victim alive. The complaint said it was too late to save him and he died on the street.

This is just the latest accusation against Salamoni suggesting he shouldn’t have been on the street the night Sterling was killed.

Last week, police revealed that Salamoni had a history of complaints and hid his own domestic abuse arrest while applying for a job with the department. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul apologized to Sterling's family and said Salamoni shouldn't have been hired. The department announced a settlement reversing Salamoni's firing, allowing him to resign instead.

RELATED: BRPD Chief apologizes for hiring of officer who shot Alton Sterling

Salamoni is now at the center of a civil lawsuit by Sterling’s family against the police department and the City of Baton Rouge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report