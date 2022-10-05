EMS staffing shortages greatly affecting 911 response times

Chief Salmeron says currently, there are 34 vacancies in a department budgeted for 176.

NEW ORLEANS — There were 6 people wounded at last month’s mass shooting at the Balcony Bar on Magazine Street.

New Orleans EMS made it to the scene three minutes after the initial 911 call.

“We had a paramedic on the ground, assessing those who were injured,” NOEMS Chief Bill Salmeron said. “We transported three individuals from that scene and then later on, transported another individual from a hospital Uptown to the (University Medical Center) trauma center.”

The response time was remarkable when you consider NOEMS is short-staffed.

The city is now paying to backfill EMS with teams from Acadian Ambulance.

“We recognize that our staffing issues prevents us from getting to all calls within the time that we want to get to you,” Salmeron said. “That’s why we have secured that contact for additional resources to supplements our services to provide that.”

The private ambulances work alongside NOEM and respond to 911 calls.

“On a daily basis, under a contract we do provide 5 units a day,” Acadian Regional VP Tim Burke said. “On the weekends, it can flex up to 8 and that is simply to help them in their volume as needed.”

New Orleans Firefighters’ Union President Aaron Mischler says critical shortages with EMS, is now having a ripple effect on the fire department.

Fire trucks are dispatched to more minor medical calls until EMS can arrive.

“Some of our fire trucks are sitting, pretty much babysitting a patient for sometimes up to an hour and a half on a call, which makes this fire truck useless in the case of a fire,” Mischler said.

Salmeron says pay is an issue.

Starting salary for an EMT is just under $39,000 a year.

Paramedics start at just over $52,000.

“We’ve been working with the CAO and the mayor and city council on pay raises,” Salmeron said. “We got a pay raise earlier this year, fortunately for us to be able to give our staff something.”

He also says schools are putting out fewer and fewer medical first responders.

Acadian Ambulance now has its own EMS academy.

Burke said Acadian is open to training city recruits.

“We already have the set up,” Burke said. “It is a possibility that our medical director and their medical director are going to speak about. We would absolutely love to do that.”

The national standard response time for emergency calls is 12 minutes.

New Orleans EMS hits that mark about 60 to 70 percent of the time.