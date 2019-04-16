NEW ORLEANS — The Storm Prediction Center has elevated southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi to an enhanced level of severe weather for Thursday afternoon into the evening.

The enhanced risk is a level 3 out of 5 for the chance of severe weather occurring.

We do not see this type of risk category for southeast Louisiana very often. Normally, when we do see it, there is a greater chance for numerous strong storms and least a few warnings for severe weather. Additionally, these storms will produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes that could be stronger than normal for our area.

A cold front and area of low pressure will move across Louisiana during the day. It will be warm with highs around 80, very humid and windy (20-30 mph) ahead of the front. When you combine those ingredients with strong upper-level winds and a trough of low pressure you get strong to severe storms.

One difference with this possible severe weather event is the location of the surface low pressure. On Saturday, it was farther to the north vs. on Thursday it will be near Memphis. The closer location to us increases the chance for severe weather.

A squall line will be moving out of Texas in the morning and it will track across the state all day. These storms will likely have some damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Ahead of the line there will be individual storms. These are the storms that could produce tornadoes, some strong, as they move from SW to NE across the area. We will have to watch to see where they develop and the impact on the New Orleans area.

Right now, the timing shows the individual storms starting to develop around early afternoon and continuing into the evening hours. Then the squall line will move through between 8-10 PM. The cold front will move through around Midnight and the storms will end.

Since it will be very humid, we will have a greater chance for heavy rain. Rain totals will be around 1 to 3 inches. We have been dry lately, so we are not expecting anything more than usual street flooding.

Once the front moves through, we will have some lingering clouds and a few showers on Good Friday. It will become much cooler, windy and less humid too.