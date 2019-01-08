An Entergy contractor cutting tree branches in Algiers was shocked to death after hitting a live power line Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the 39-year-old man was cutting back tree limbs that were too close to the power lines in the 200 block of Cambridge Court when he made contact with a live wire.

Firefighters were sent to the scene just before 11 a.m. after receiving word that the worker was suspended by his harness from the tree, unconscious.

The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead after being rescued from the tree by fire fighters.