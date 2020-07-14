Entergy looks into outages that affected thousands

Two outages in two parishes on two separate days.

Power is back on after thousands in Jefferson Parish woke up without it. Customers in Metairie, Kenner, and River Ridge were affected.

As people across the area braced for another day of unusually high temperatures, thousands quickly found themselves without power.

The outage happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning. Lasting about two hours, about 20,000 customers were affected. Homes went dark, intersections turned into parking lots, and businesses were forced to close their doors and turn customers away.

It's the second large outage to happen in just the past few days. Saturday night, about 20,000 lost power after Entergy says a breaker bushing failure happened at a substation. A bushing is a coil seen sitting on top of equipment and connects to wires. Simply put, a coil malfunctioned, but why is something Entergy is trying to figure out.

People use more energy during the summer months, especially this year since a lot of people are home because COVID-19. We're also seeing some unusually hot weather. Saturday reported record highs, which Entergy says can't be ruled out in playing a part in that evening's outage.

As for Tuesday's outage, they won't say if heat was a factor, just that there was an equipment malfunction at their substation near David and Airline and they're looking at why it happened