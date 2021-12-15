x
Essence Festival to return to New Orleans in summer 2022

Essence Communications Inc. said Tuesday that its annual festival is scheduled June 30 to July 3.
FILE - In this July 5, 2019 file photo, Dapper Dan, left, appears at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans. The organizers of Essence Festival said Wednesday, April 15, that they would move their festival to next year after the New Orleans mayor suggested that major spring and summer festivals that had been postponed to later this year should not be held at all in 2020. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The Essence Festival is planning its return to New Orleans next summer after a two-year absence brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Essence Communications Inc. said Tuesday that its annual festival is scheduled June 30 to July 3. The event will include programming covering networking, finance, career, wellness, fashion, beauty and more at the convention center, nightly concerts at the Superdome and other entertainment in venues across the city. 

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is excited about the event's return. The festival was launched in 1995 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine and celebrates Black women, culture and communities.

