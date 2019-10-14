Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, launched Tuesday morning hundreds of movies and thousands of television episodes on day one.

The announcement of what Disney would make available came in October in the form of a massive Twitter thread. The official Disney+ account revealed, one by one, all of the movies and TV shows in chronological order.

The list that was unveiled was so massive that it took hundreds of tweets over a span of more than two hours to get through them all. It was so long that we could only get everything from 1937 to 2003 in our video.

The list covers everything from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" to some of the movies and shows produced exclusively for the streaming service.

One of the biggest draws is the new big-budget "Star Wars" television series "The Mandalorian." People on social media have already been dropping spoilers about what the first episode holds. (We won't).

There's also a live action version of the classic "Lady and the Tramp."

Disney+ also has most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe library (a handful are still on Netflix for now). Fans are also seeing early looks at upcoming Marvel series including "What If...?" which shows alternate realities of your favorite heroes. For example, what if British agent Peggy Carter had received the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rodgers?

Disney+ dropped a video titled "Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ on November 12." The YouTube video is 3 hours, 17 minutes and 53 seconds long.

Customers can sign up online to pre-order the $6.99 a month plan or the discounted rate of $69.99 for a full year.

There will also be a $12.99 per month bundle that includes basic Hulu service and ESPN+.

If you're a fan of Disney classics, here's a look at the 20 oldest videos available on Disney+:

- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

- Pinocchio (1940)

- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

- Fantasia (1940)

- The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

- Dumbo (1941)

- Bambi (1942)

- Saludos Amigos (1943)

- The Three Caballeros (1945)

- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

- Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

- Melody Time (1948)

- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

- Cinderella (1950)

- Treasure Island (1950)

- Alice in Wonderland (1951)

- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

- Peter Pan (1953)

- The Living Desert (1953)

- The Vanishing Prairie (1954)