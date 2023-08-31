Louisiana float to roll in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade

Louisiana’s unique culture will be crafted into a float set to roll once again in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

PASADENA, Calif. — Louisiana will once again show the people of Pasadena, California how we do a parade float.

Louisiana’s unique culture will be crafted into a float set to roll in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade.

The state’s parade float will be covered in purple, green, and gold flowers and feature a towering jester and fleur de lis, and second-line parasol.

One hundred local volunteers will install about 130,000 roses in three days according to Nola.com.

The float aims to take home the Sweepstakes Prize, the parade’s top award given to floats that display loral presentation, entertainment, and beautiful design.

The Tournament of Roses features three types of entries: floral-decorated floats, equestrian units, and marching bands.

The 2024 Tournament of Roses is scheduled to roll in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day.