No Powerball jackpot winner, 2 prize winning tickets sold in Houma, Kenner

LOUISIANA, USA — While no one won Saturday night’s $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, one lucky person in Houma won a million dollars and another lucky person in Kenner won $50,000 Powerball prize.

According to the lottery website, the million-dollar winning ticket was sold at the Plantation Truck Plaza and Casino on Highway 311.

The $50,000 ticket was sold at the Super D Food Mart on West Esplanade in Kenner.

The next drawing is on Monday. The cash option is worth about $679 million. The Powerball jackpot is now the third-largest prize in the game's history.