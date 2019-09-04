COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A popular Louisiana rapper and another man are facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop in Newnan Monday afternoon.

36-year-old Boosie, legally known as Torrence Hatch Jr., Antonio Allen, 30, were arrested when a deputy found a loaded gun, marijuana and bag of cash in their car during a traffic stop.

According to the Coweta County Jail records, Hatch and Allen are being charged with Possession of A Firearm During the Commission of A crime, Marijuana Possession and Narcotic possession. Hatch also faces an additional charge for failing to maintain his lane. Allen is also being charged with Possession of a Knife During a Commission of A Crime.

Hatch and Allen are being held and awaiting a bond hearing.

Boosie and Antonio Allen FILE - In a Saturday, Oct. 10, 2009 photo, Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, is pictured on the red carpet as he arrives for the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Baton Rouge rapper Torrence "Lil Boosie" Hatch pleaded not guilty to several charges including first-degree murder Monday, June 28, 2010 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) This is a photo of Antonio Allen of the New York Jets NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Jets active roster as of Wednesday, July 17, 2013. (AP Photo) Rapper Lil' Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch, appears at a news conference with Bun B in New Orleans Monday, March 10, 2014. Hatch was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where he had been serving an eight-year sentence on drug charges. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) in New Orleans, Monday, March 10, 2014.(AP Photo/Bill Haber) New York Jets strong safety Antonio Allen practices before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch, appears at a news conference in New Orleans, Monday, March 10, 2014. Hatch was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola where he had been serving an eight-year sentence on drug charges. Lil Boosie says serving prison time in a Louisiana prison was life changing and it's made him a better person and ultimately, he hopes, a better artist. He says he wrote more than 1,000 songs in prison. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) New York Jets' Antonio Allen speaks to the media Thursday, May 22, 2014, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch, appears at a news conference in New Orleans, Monday, March 10, 2014. Hatch was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola where he had been serving an eight-year sentence on drug charges. Lil Boosie says serving prison time in a Louisiana prison was life changing and it's made him a better person and ultimately, he hopes, a better artist. He says he wrote more than 1,000 songs in prison. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) New York Jets strong safety Antonio Allen puts on his helmet before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) South Carolina defensive back Antonio Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) South Carolina defensive back Antonio Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

According to Complex, Hatch pleaded guilty to drug charges back in 2011 and was eventually released in March of 2014.

RELATED HIP HOP HEADLINES: