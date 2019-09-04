COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A popular Louisiana rapper and another man are facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop in Newnan Monday afternoon.
36-year-old Boosie, legally known as Torrence Hatch Jr., Antonio Allen, 30, were arrested when a deputy found a loaded gun, marijuana and bag of cash in their car during a traffic stop.
According to the Coweta County Jail records, Hatch and Allen are being charged with Possession of A Firearm During the Commission of A crime, Marijuana Possession and Narcotic possession. Hatch also faces an additional charge for failing to maintain his lane. Allen is also being charged with Possession of a Knife During a Commission of A Crime.
Hatch and Allen are being held and awaiting a bond hearing.
According to Complex, Hatch pleaded guilty to drug charges back in 2011 and was eventually released in March of 2014.
