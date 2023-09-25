Stevie Nicks extends tour dates with a stop in New Orleans, here is when she'll perform

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29.

NEW ORLEANS — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks extends her live performances with additional shows including a stop in New Orleans.

Stevie Nicks will play at the Smoothie King Center on February 28.

New Orleans is one of eight additional tour dates added in the midst of an enormously successful 2023 tour and extending into 2024.

General admission tickets go on sale on Friday, September 29 at livenation.com.

STEVIE NICKS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat, Feb 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G. Etess Arena

Wed, Feb 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed, Feb 21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sat, Feb 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed, Feb 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sun, Mar 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Wed, Mar 06 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Sat, Mar 09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

REMAINING STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Wed, Sep 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun, Oct 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed, Oct 04 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat, Oct 07 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

Sat, Oct 28 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Wed, Nov 01 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat, Nov 04 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Tue, Nov 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri, Nov 10 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Wed, Nov 29 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sat, Dec 02 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

Tue, Dec 05 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Fri, Dec 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Tue, Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri, Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center