Stevie Nicks extends tour dates with a stop in New Orleans, here is when she'll perform

NEW ORLEANS — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks extends her live performances with additional shows including a stop in New Orleans.
Stevie Nicks will play at the Smoothie King Center on February 28.
New Orleans is one of eight additional tour dates added in the midst of an enormously successful 2023 tour and extending into 2024.
General admission tickets go on sale on Friday, September 29 at livenation.com.
STEVIE NICKS 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sat, Feb 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G. Etess Arena
Wed, Feb 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Wed, Feb 21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sat, Feb 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed, Feb 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sun, Mar 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Wed, Mar 06 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Sat, Mar 09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
REMAINING STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:
Wed, Sep 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sun, Oct 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed, Oct 04 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sat, Oct 07 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
Sat, Oct 28 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Wed, Nov 01 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat, Nov 04 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Tue, Nov 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri, Nov 10 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Wed, Nov 29 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sat, Dec 02 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum
Tue, Dec 05 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Fri, Dec 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Tue, Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Fri, Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
