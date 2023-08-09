x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Taylor Swift Superdome tickets on sale Thursday

Taylor Swift tickets for here 3-show stand at the Caesars Superdome in October 2024 go on sale for 'verified fans' on Ticketmaster, Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Taylor Swift performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" tickets for her 3-show stand at the Caesars Superdome in October 2024 go on sale via Ticketmaster to verified fans on Thursday

Both Verified Fan and Verified Fan VIP tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The 12-time Grammy winner announced her three-night extravaganza last week.

The show dates are set for October 25, 26 and 27.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will open each show.

Visit TaylorSwift.com or Ticketmaster Verified for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Taylor Swift Superdome tickets on sale Thursday

Before You Leave, Check This Out