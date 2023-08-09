Taylor Swift Superdome tickets on sale Thursday

Taylor Swift tickets for here 3-show stand at the Caesars Superdome in October 2024 go on sale for 'verified fans' on Ticketmaster, Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" tickets for her 3-show stand at the Caesars Superdome in October 2024 go on sale via Ticketmaster to verified fans on Thursday

Both Verified Fan and Verified Fan VIP tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The 12-time Grammy winner announced her three-night extravaganza last week.

The show dates are set for October 25, 26 and 27.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will open each show.

Visit TaylorSwift.com or Ticketmaster Verified for more information.