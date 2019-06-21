KENNER, La. — The City of Kenner announced Friday that a Los Angeles studio has started production in Jefferson Parish of a "major Hollywood movie" starring Russell Crowe.

The announcement said Solstice Studios will be based in offices in The Esplanade Mall through Aug. 2019 for production of "Unhinged."

“We are thrilled the city of Kenner is a filming destination for major and independent film productions," Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said. "We are pleased to welcome the cast and crew and invite them to enjoy the many great restaurants and attractions Kenner has to offer.”

The city says crews are eager to concentrate production in Jefferson Parish with a focus in the Kenner area. They are scouting local businesses and neighborhoods for filming locations.

Solstice Studios describes the film as a "psychological road rage thriller" directed by Derrick Borte and written by Carl Ellsworth.

"Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (Crowe)," the project's website says.

The company's website lists the official start of production as July 2019.