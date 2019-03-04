NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to a man he pleaded guilty to beating during a confrontation outside of a bar last summer.

John Galman, who was a rookie officer at the time of the incident, was sentenced in Municipal Court Wednesday.

Galman was one of two officers accused of confronting and beating Alberto “George” Gomez after they had exchanged words inside the Mid-City bar.

Galman had faced up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.