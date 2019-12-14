NEW ORLEANS — An explosion at the Sewerage & Water Board plant on Carrollton Avenue sent two people to the hospital and shattered windows in the Uptown area Saturday afternoon.

Sewerage and Water Board officials said the situation was "stable" at the plant around 3 p.m., an hour after New Orleans dispatchers were heard calling fire units to the plant.

Officials confirmed an explosion at turbine 5, which powers equipment throughout the city.

The turbine was built in 1958, and supplies 20 MW of power to the city's drainage pumps.

It was taken offline in July 2017 for repairs, which were completed March 2018.

In a statement at the time, S&WB said the turbine was fully operational.

"It was methodically repaired and carefully tested over the course of the past few weeks to minimize, or eliminate, as much as possible any future breakdowns," the statement said.

New Orleans EMS tweeted that two people were transported to University Medical Center from the incident. Their injuries were not life-threatening. A third person refused EMS treatment on the scene.

Story continues below tweet

"It sounded like a sonic boom. My house was rattled," Jenny Pepin, who lives about four blocks from the plant, told WWL-TV.

Janice Brown said she felt the explosion in her home on Joliet Street in Hollygrove. She said her house shook and a painting fell off her wall.

Video from a viewer appears to show a baby's crib rocked by the shockwave.

Story continues below video

@NOLAReady tweeted about a "heavy public safety presence responding to an incident near S. Claiborne & Eagle Street."

A City of New Orleans spokesperson said there would be a press conference at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall to address both this incident and yesterday's cyberattack that led to the shutdown of city servers. That conference will be available live on WWLTV.com.

SEE: New Orleans cyberattack: What's working and what's not

Story continues below tweet

They advised residents to avoid the area.

The explosion was reported not long after S&WB crews responded to separate water main breaks that dropped water pressure in Algiers and in the Uptown area.

It was not immediately clear if those incidents were related.

Stay with WWLTV.com and WWL-TV for more on this developing story.

ALSO: 15,000 catch basins cleaned. Now what?

ALSO: Water main breaks, boil advisories will continue to happen, says councilman

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.